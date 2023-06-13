New Suit

Cincinnati Insurance Co. was hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment in New York Northern District Court on Monday. The court case, filed by Lazare Potter Giacovas & Moyle on behalf of Travelers Indemnity Co., seeks a declaration establishing Cincinnati as the primary insurer of Best and BBL in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit and Travelers as the secondary insurer to provide excess coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00702, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Lazare Potter Giacovas & Moyle LLP

defendants

Cincinnati Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute