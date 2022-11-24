Who Got The Work

Goldberg Segalla partner Adam R. Durst has entered an appearance for Merchants National Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 10 in New York Eastern District Court by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that Merchants National Insurance is required to indemnify third party Pinnacle Commercial Development in an underlying personal injury litigation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:22-cv-06057, The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut v. Merchants National Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 24, 2022, 10:35 AM