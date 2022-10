New Suit - Commercial General Liability

Travelers filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that Merchants National Insurance is required to indemnify third party Pinnacle Commercial Development in underlying personal injury litigation. The case is 1:22-cv-06057, The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut v. Merchants National Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 2:45 PM