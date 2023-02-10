New Suit

Valiant Insurance and Allianz subsidiary Interstate Fire & Casualty were sued by Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut on Friday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that Travelers is owed a contribution from the defendants to the costs Travelers paid for the defense and indemnity of a third party in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01158, The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut v. Interstate Fire & Casualty Company et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 4:21 PM