Travelers filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by DeWitt Paruolo & Meek, seeks a declaration that Travelers does not have to pay injury claims made under an uninsured motorist policy held by defendant Lloyd Brook. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00420, The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut v. Brook.

May 12, 2023, 7:49 PM

The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut

Dewitt Paruolo & Meek

Lloyd Brook

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute