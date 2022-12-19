New Suit

Travelers filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Accredited Surety and Casualty on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Usery & Associates, seeks a declaration that Accredited must defend and indemnify Amazon and Archstone Builders in an underlying lawsuit stemming from an injury at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10666, Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut v. Accredited Surety and Casualty Co. Inc.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 7:47 PM