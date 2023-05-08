Who Got The Work

Achille Alipour of Chartwell Law Offices and Lester Chanin of Farber Brocks & Zane have stepped in to defend Leading Insurance Group Insurance and Utica First Insurance in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by Usery & Associates on behalf of Travelers Indemnity, seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-02512, The Travelers Indemnity Company of America v. Utica First Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 9:33 AM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Leading Insurance Group Insurance Company Ltd.

Utica First Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chartwell Law Offices

Farber Brocks & Zane LLP

Farber Brocks & Zane, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute