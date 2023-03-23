New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group was slapped with a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Usery & Associates on behalf of the Travelers Indemnity Co. of America, seeks to declare that Liberty has a duty to defend and indemnify Shawmut Design and Construction, a recipient of Travelers' commercial general liability policy, in an underlying bodily injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02434, The Travelers Indemnity Company of America v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute