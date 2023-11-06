Who Got The Work

Sarah Miriam Ziolkowski of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for Harleysville Insurance Co. of New York and Harleysville Worcester Insurance Co. in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The action, filed Sept. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Usery & Associates, seeks to declare that Harleysville is obligated to defend and indemnify Travelers and its additional insured, Boston Properties Inc. in connection with an underlying bodily injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-08337, The Travelers Indemnity Company of America v. Harleysville Insurance Company of New York et al.

Insurance

November 06, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

The Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Plaintiffs

Usery & Associates

defendants

Harleysville Insurance Company of New York

Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company

Harleysville Worchester Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute