Sarah Miriam Ziolkowski of Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden has entered an appearance for Harleysville Insurance Co. of New York and Harleysville Worcester Insurance Co. in a pending complaint for declaratory relief. The action, filed Sept. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Usery & Associates, seeks to declare that Harleysville is obligated to defend and indemnify Travelers and its additional insured, Boston Properties Inc. in connection with an underlying bodily injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-08337, The Travelers Indemnity Company of America v. Harleysville Insurance Company of New York et al.
Insurance
November 06, 2023, 8:33 AM