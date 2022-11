New Suit - Contract

Travelers and Charter Oak Fire Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Wyoming District Court. The court action, filed by Schwartz Bon Walker & Studer, stems from underlying litigation accusing claimant High Country Construction of causing flood damage. The case is 2:22-cv-00235, The Travelers Indemnity Company et al v. High Country Construction Inc.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 8:36 PM