New Suit

Travelers filed a personal injury lawsuit against SVS Noor d/b/a Boardwalk Inn on Monday in Maine District Court. The suit, brought by Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios, pursues subrogation claims on behalf of a policyholder who slipped and fell on the defendant's premises. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00010, Travelers Indemnity Co. of America v. SVS Noor LLC.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 6:57 PM