New Suit - Contract

Robins Kaplan filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in South Dakota District Court targeting the state in connection with a contract to establish and fund a community health worker program. The suit was brought on behalf of the Transformation Project, a non-profit providing resources for members and allies of the LGBTQ community. The plaintiff accuses the state of terminating the contract due to political pressure and bias against those who are transgender. The case is 4:23-cv-04021, The Transformation Project, Inc. et al v. Noem et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 09, 2023, 8:10 PM