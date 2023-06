Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BTC Media LLC, a Bitcoin information website, to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking over $1 million for the alleged nonpayment of invoices for marketing and event planning services, was filed by Jackson Walker LLP on behalf of The Trade Group Inc. The case is 4:23-cv-00555, The Trade Group Inc. v. BTC Media LLC.

Business Services

June 05, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

The Trade Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jackson Walker

defendants

Btc Media, LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract