Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Depositors Insurance to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Donald D. Levenhagen on behalf of the Townhomes at Fishers Pointe Homeowners Association. The case is 1:23-cv-00475, The Townhomes AT Fishers Pointe Homeowners Association, Inc. v. Depositors Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

The Townhomes AT Fishers Pointe Homeowners Association, Inc.

defendants

Depositors Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute