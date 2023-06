News From Law.com International

Law.com International's LGBTQ+ survey was sent to Top 50 U.K. law firms and large U.S. firms operating in London (with a headcount of over 50 lawyers), asking for the proportion of lawyers who identify as LGBTQ+. The findings show that even though firms continue to implement policies geared towards creating supportive workplaces, the proportion of those who identify as LGBTQ+ in the profession does not appear to have risen in the last year.

United Kingdom

June 26, 2023, 4:37 AM

nature of claim: /