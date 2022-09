News From Law.com

With seven discovery-related motions yet to be decided and 20 days to trial, Twitter attorneys say sanctions against Elon Musk are warranted, again alleging he and his legal team have made moves to hold up discovery. A more than three-hour hearing on the outstanding motions before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick concluded with argument involving unshared messages sent to and from Musk on Signal.

Technology

September 27, 2022, 6:29 PM