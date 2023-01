News From Law.com

Dinsmore & Shohl is kicking off 2023 with a merger, joining forces with a southern California banking, real estate and taxation boutique, the firm announced this week. The No. 112-ranked firm in the Am Law 200 has combined with 10-lawyer Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers in San Diego as of Jan. 1.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 01, 2023, 11:00 AM