News From Law.com International

Partners say many young lawyers in Asia display an air of entitlement, lack technical and social skills, and demonstrate a poor work ethic, Jessica Seah writes in The Asia Legal Briefing. Times are tough in Asia and rumors of law firm layoffs are running rampant. Shouldn't associates be stepping up their game?

Legal Services

September 11, 2023, 8:01 PM

nature of claim: /