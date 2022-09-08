New Suit - Contract

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a subsidiary of Chubb, and Arch Specialty Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from Hurricane Irma, was filed by Varnum on behalf of the Terraces Condominium Association of Naples. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00566, Terraces Condominium Association Inc. of Naples v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. et al.

Property & Casualty

