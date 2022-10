News From Law.com

In a flight of judicial activism historically decried by conservatives, the Supreme Court's conservative majority reached out on the last day of its 2021 term to decide a rule that was not before it, sidestepped the reasoning of the court below, and "stripped the [Environmental Protection Agency] of the power Congress gave it to respond to 'the most pressing environmental challenge of our time'" (West Virginia v. EPA, 597 U.S. __ (June 30, 2022) (dissent)).

October 05, 2022, 10:00 AM