The Supreme Court of Georgia Is Granting Fewer Certs, Issuin...

Georgia lawyers seeking appellate review from the state's highest court might want to consider a decline in its evaluation and resolution of appeals first. On average, appeals are taking three to four months to reach oral argument after the Supreme Court of Georgia grants attorneys' petitions for writ of certiorari, per court staff. But an analysis of court data reveals both the number of appeals being reviewed and the number of subsequent decisions being issued by justices are declining.

