The Supreme Court Made This Clear: New Ruling Offers Clarity...

The Connecticut Supreme Court reversed a Freedom of Information Commission grant of an information request by a murder victim's son and a filmmaker who sought homicide case files to create a documentary on the unsolved crime. While the high court affirmed the importance of transparency, it did not agree with the trial court and the FIC's finding that the plaintiffs—the town of Madison, the police department and police chief—did not provide enough evidence beyond speculation that releasing certain documents would compromise the investigation of a 2010 homicide, the decision said.

February 28, 2024, 4:51 PM

