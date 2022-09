New Suit

Hunton & Williams filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Stop & Shop. The suit, over a leasing dispute, pursues claims against Cross Bronx Plaza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07786, The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC v. Cross Bronx Plaza LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 7:28 PM