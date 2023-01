New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of the Stepping Stones Group LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Amethod Public Schools for allegedly failing to pay an outstanding balance of $518,193 to Stepping Stones for special education services provided. The case is 3:23-cv-00199, The Stepping Stones Group, LLC v. Amethod Public Schools.

