Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Browning Kaleczyc Berry & Hoven on Monday removed a lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy, Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth Group, Sanofi and other defendants to Montana District Court. The complaint, filed by Forman Watkins & Krutz, Liston & Deas and the Montana Attorney General's Office, is part of a string of cases accusing companies of conspiring to artificially drive up the cost of insulin. The case is 6:22-cv-00087, State of Montana et al. v. Eli Lilly and Co. et al.