Who Got The Work

Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits management company, and other defendants have turned to attorney Patrick A. Harvey of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius to fight a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 14 in Montana District Court by Forman Watkins & Krutz; Liston & Deas; and the Montana Attorney General's Office, is part of a string of cases accusing companies of conspiring to drive up the cost of insulin. Co-defendant CVS and Caremark Rx are represented by Crowley Fleck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, is 6:22-cv-00087, The State of Montana et al v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.