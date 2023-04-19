Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and McCranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, Maxwell & McDaniel on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against CVS Health, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group, Sanofi and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by The State of Louisiana, accuses the defendants of engaging in a predatory insulin pricing scheme wherein distributors incentivize manufacturers to inflate drug prices artificially. The case is 3:23-cv-00302, The State of Louisiana v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 19, 2023, 7:34 PM