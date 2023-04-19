Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and McCranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, Maxwell & McDaniel on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against CVS Health, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group, Sanofi and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by The State of Louisiana, accuses the defendants of engaging in a predatory insulin pricing scheme wherein distributors incentivize manufacturers to inflate drug prices artificially. The case is 3:23-cv-00302, The State of Louisiana v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 19, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

The State of Louisiana

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

Optumrx, Inc

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Caremarkpcs Health, LLC

Express Scripts Administrators d/b/a Express ScriptsLLC

defendant counsels

Mccranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, Maxwell & Mcdaniel- Cov

nature of claim: 890/