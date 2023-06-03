Who Got The Work

A team of Williams & Connolly lawyers has stepped in to defend CVS Health and Caremarkpcs Health in a predatory pricing lawsuit filing by the State of Louisiana. The suit, which accuses insulin manufacturers, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers of colluding to inflate the price of insulin, was removed to Louisiana Middle District Court in April. CVS and Caremark are also being represented by Liskow & Lewis attorneys based in New Orleans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Degravelles, is 3:23-cv-00302, The State of Louisiana v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 03, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

The State of Louisiana

Plaintiffs

La

Block Law Firm

Meade Young LLC

Simien & Simien

Office Of Attorney General

Simien & Simien, LLC

Robert Lyle Salim

Salim Beasley LLC

Louisiana Department Of Justice

Simien & Simien, Llc.

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

Novo Nordisk, Inc.

Optumrx, Inc

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Caremarkpcs Health, LLC

Express Scripts Administrators d/b/a Express ScriptsLLC

Express Scripts Administrators LLC

defendant counsels

Liskow & Lewis

Williams & Connolly

Mccranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, Maxwell & Mcdaniel- Cov

Irwin Fritchie Urquhart And Moore, Llc

Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels

Jason R. Scherr

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Lindsey T. Levy

nature of claim: 890/