Who Got The Work
A team of Williams & Connolly lawyers has stepped in to defend CVS Health and Caremarkpcs Health in a predatory pricing lawsuit filing by the State of Louisiana. The suit, which accuses insulin manufacturers, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers of colluding to inflate the price of insulin, was removed to Louisiana Middle District Court in April. CVS and Caremark are also being represented by Liskow & Lewis attorneys based in New Orleans. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Degravelles, is 3:23-cv-00302, The State of Louisiana v. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 03, 2023, 2:09 PM
