Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against CVS Health, Express Scripts, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and other drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Forman Watkins & Krutz, Clayborne & Wagner, Liston Deas, the Cicala Law Firm and David Nutt & Associates on behalf of the State of Illinois, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to artificially drive up the cost of insulin. The case is 1:23-cv-00170, State of Illinois v. Eli Lilly and Co. et al.