News From Law.com

As a commitment to invest in the wellness of its more than 53,000 members, the State Bar of Georgia has just waived its $250 registration fee for its annual wellness program entitled, "Wellness is the New Normal," on Friday, Sept. 16. "We all live a life of service to our clients, colleagues, families and friends, and now it's time to add ourselves to the equation," said State Bar of Georgia president Sarah B. "Sally" Akins in a statement.

Georgia

September 15, 2022, 1:45 PM