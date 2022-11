New Suit - Contract

Standard Fire Insurance, a Travelers company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Rhode Island District Court. The case, filed by Holbrook & Murphy, concerns a coverage dispute with defendants Beth Tasca and Richard Tasca involving claims of fire damage to their yacht. The case is 1:22-cv-00419, The Standard Fire Insurance Company v. Tasca et al.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 3:03 PM