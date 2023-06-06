The Sky Isnt Always Falling: How New Compliance Chiefs Can W...

News From Law.com

Compensation for chief compliance officers is increasing, as the role becomes more vital to corporations. But succeeding in the role can be tricky, which makes getting off on the right foot in the first 90 days crucial. That's the view of Haydee Olinger, a senior adviser at the executive search firm BarkerGilmore and former global chief compliance officer of McDonald's, and Stephanie Lambert, vice president and chief compliance officer for Netscout, a provider of network management and security tools.

Legal Services

June 06, 2023, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /