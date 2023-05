Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman and Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed a fraudulent transfer lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Dave Maxfield on behalf of the Skin Studio Day Spa. The case is 3:23-cv-02111, The Skin Studio Day Spa, LLC v. Wells Fargo Bank, NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

The Skin Studio Day Spa, LLC

Plaintiffs

Dave Maxfield, Attorney, LLC

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims