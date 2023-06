New Suit - Contract

The Siegfried Group filed a lawsuit against former employee Jeffrey Milas on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, accuses the defendant of racking up nearly $100,000 in unauthorized charges on a company AmEx card and reneging on his promise to reimburse the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00713, Siegfried Group LLP v. Milas.

June 30, 2023, 5:15 PM

The Siegfried Group, LLP

Duane Morris

Jeffrey Milas

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract