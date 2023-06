New Suit - Contract

McDonald Hopkins filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of the Shyft Group USA Inc. The suit pursues claims against Seats Inc. for allegedly failing to manufacture a specific seat back pad properly and delivering 5,500 defective seat pads. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11311, The Shyft Group USA, Inc. v. Seats, Inc.

Automotive

June 01, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

The Shyft Group USA, Inc.

McDonald Hopkins

defendants

Seats, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract