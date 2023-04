News From Law.com

Ryan Watstein, former commercial litigation leader at Kabat, Chapman & Ozmer is leaving the firm to start his own boutique law firm with former Kabat Chapman partner Alex Terepka. The new firm, Watstein Terepka, represents businesses in commercial disputes and defends clients in class actions across the country from its offices in Los Angeles, Miami and its home base in Atlanta.

April 05, 2023, 3:17 PM

