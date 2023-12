News From Law.com

In this season of gratitude and spending time with family, it is important to be mindful of those who may be hurting during this time. The holidays can be very difficult for many people, including for lawyers who are susceptible to mental health issues or crises. Setting aside the pressures for year-end collections, working through client needs and striking the balance between life and work during the holiday season can prove challenging for some.

Georgia

December 18, 2023, 10:02 AM

