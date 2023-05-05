New Suit - Trademark

ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiary the Scotts Co. and OMS Investments Inc. sued competitor company SBM Life Science Corp. Friday in Ohio Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendant of marketing garden and pest control products using design marks and trade dress that are confusingly similar to Scotts’. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01541, The Scotts Company LLC v. SBM Life Science Corp.

Agriculture

May 05, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

The Scotts Company LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

SBM Life Science Corp.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims