New Suit - Contract

Roetzel & Andress filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court against Central Transport and Logistics Worldwide. The suit was brought on behalf of the Sateri Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00215, The Sateri Group LLC v. Central Transport LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 3:43 PM

Plaintiffs

The Sateri Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Roetzel & Andress

defendants

Bold City Logistics LLC

Central Transport LLC

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws