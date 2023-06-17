Grant W. Cannon of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote has entered an appearance for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The suit was filed May 3 in New York Northern District Court by O'Connor, O'Connor, Bresee & First on behalf of Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, Saratoga Regional Urology Associates and Saratoga Hospital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, is 1:23-cv-00542, The Saratoga Hospital et al v. Hrebinko, Jr., M.D. et al.
Health Care
June 17, 2023, 9:47 AM