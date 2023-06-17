Who Got The Work

Grant W. Cannon of Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote has entered an appearance for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The suit was filed May 3 in New York Northern District Court by O'Connor, O'Connor, Bresee & First on behalf of Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, Saratoga Regional Urology Associates and Saratoga Hospital. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, is 1:23-cv-00542, The Saratoga Hospital et al v. Hrebinko, Jr., M.D. et al.

Health Care

June 17, 2023, 9:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Saratoga Hospital Medical Group

Saratoga Regional Urology Associates

The Saratoga Hospital

Plaintiffs

OConnor OConnor Bresee First

defendants

Ronald L. Hrebinko, Jr., M.D.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims