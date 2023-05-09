Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Duggins Wren Mann & Romero and Coghlan Crowson on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Southwestern Electric Power to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Jackson Walker on behalf of Sabine Mining Co. and North American Coal, which supplied coal to the defendant's Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville, Texas, for over 30 years. According to the complaint, the defendant plans to shut down the plant due to perceived non-compliance with coal combustion regulations, violating the parties' coal supply agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00205, Sabine Mining Co. et al. v. Southwestern Electric Power Co.

Energy

May 09, 2023, 4:31 PM

North American Coal Corporation

The Sabine Mining Company

Jackson Walker

Southwestern Electric Power Company (Swepco)

Duggins Wren Mann Romero

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract