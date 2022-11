New Suit - Contract

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Saturday in Maryland District Court on behalf of the Ryan N. Rice 2018 Irrevocable Trust. The suit accuses Patrick Nagle of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into investing $1.5 million in Rehab.com and its holding company CCR Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03003, The Ryan N. Rice 2018 Irrevocable Trust v. Rehab.com, LLC et al.

Maryland

November 21, 2022, 6:54 AM