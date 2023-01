New Suit - Contract

Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against PA Solar Park II. The suit was brought on behalf of the Ryan Co., a Quanta Services subsidiary which claims the defendant refuses to pay over $1.3 million for services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00011, The Ryan Company, Inc. v. PA Solar Park II, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 05, 2023, 12:09 PM