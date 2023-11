News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Susman Godfrey partner Mark Hatch-Miller and associate Betsy Aronson, who are both based in New York City. The two have been training for Sunday's New York City Marathon, including a 21-mile prerace warm-up run they did together last weekend. "The running feels like the work," Aronson said. "To be able to talk about work feels like this bonus."

