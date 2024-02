News From Law.com

Florida Third District Court of Appeal Judge Eric Wm. Hendon, who has served on the bench for over two decades, died Monday surrounded by his family. He was 68 years old. Third DCA Chief Judge Thomas Logue recalls that Hendon, who attended the Juilliard School of Arts, loved classical music. Logue remembers his colleague "blasting classical music" from his convertible while driving. But it was Hendon's presence in the courtroom that particularly sticks with Logue.

February 27, 2024, 3:28 PM

