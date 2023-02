News From Law.com

While Fenwick & West is solely focused on serving the life sciences and technology sectors, that hasn't interfered with its plans for growth. A deep dive into how Fenwick's industry specialization, coupled with a culture that balances autonomy and accountability, reveals how the firm has paved a roadmap to national expansion and practice breadth.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 27, 2023, 3:14 PM