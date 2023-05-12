New Suit - Trade Secrets

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney and Latham & Watkins filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of window and patio screen door manufacturer Ritescreen Company. The suit accuses former Ritescreen director of sales Michael J. White of allegedly downloading Ritescreen's confidential and trade secret information to his personal USB storage device days before his retirement in favor of direct competitor, Flexscreen LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00778, The Ritescreen Company, LLC v. White et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 12, 2023, 6:23 AM

Plaintiffs

The Ritescreen Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

Joseph B. Farrell

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Flexscreen, LLC

Michael J. White

nature of claim: 880/