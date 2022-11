News From Law.com

With a disjointed legacy IT landscape and a fragmented product landscape across all 50 states creating inefficiencies, American Modern realized it needed a change. To this end, the company undertook a $100 million process to replace its legacy systems and revamp its product offerings in one swoop. Company CEO Andreas Kleiner shares insights from the 8-year journey, including how the company weathered policy count attrition during the rollout.

Property & Casualty

November 22, 2022, 11:36 PM