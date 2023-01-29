The Rise of ChatGPT: How Artificial Intelligence is Transfor...

News From Law.com

ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence program that promises to revolutionize the legal profession. Developed by OpenAI, this cutting-edge technology utilizes natural language processing models to generate human-like text, solve complex coding issues and provide valuable insights into large data sets. The potential applications of this technology are limitless and have the potential to greatly improve the efficiency and accuracy of legal work, while also creating new problems that require thoughtful solutions.

AI & Automation

January 29, 2023, 7:01 AM