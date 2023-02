News From Law.com

An Atlanta-based law firm has secured a rare defense win in a Georgia nursing home wrongful-death trial. In Walton County Superior Court, a trio of attorneys from Hall Booth Smith successfully defended Dr. Palghat V. Mohan and his medical practice, Palghat V. Mohan, MD PC, in a five-day trial that ended Feb. 10 with a jury verdict for the defense on both wrongful death and damages claims. Judge Layla Zon presided over the case.

